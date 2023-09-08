Deuterium Capital Management LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KWEB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,273,000 after buying an additional 2,736,943 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,280,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,532.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 995,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,054,000 after buying an additional 973,673 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,938,000 after buying an additional 784,010 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. 5,611,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,084,771. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.