Deuterium Capital Management LLC Invests $475,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

NUE stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.66. The stock had a trading volume of 254,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,868. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.22. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

