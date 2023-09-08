Deuterium Capital Management LLC Invests $262,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,275,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 480,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,252,000 after acquiring an additional 178,874 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Insulet stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.13. The company had a trading volume of 420,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.18 and a 200 day moving average of $282.18. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $170.87 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PODD. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

