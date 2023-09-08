Deuterium Capital Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

VMC traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $216.72. The company had a trading volume of 66,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,563. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $147.64 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

