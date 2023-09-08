Deuterium Capital Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 7.2% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.37. The company had a trading volume of 315,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,039. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.32. The company has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.