Deuterium Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,301 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,301 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,970,297,000 after acquiring an additional 308,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 77.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after buying an additional 2,096,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Solar from $222.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.56.

First Solar stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.99. 899,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,204. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.14. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 126.90 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

