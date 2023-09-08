Deuterium Capital Management LLC Buys 62,934 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,934 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 2.4% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

PLTR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,356,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,003,883. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $570,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at $27,819,636.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,864,720.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $8,613.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $570,228.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at $27,819,636.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,613,619 shares of company stock worth $49,216,461 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

