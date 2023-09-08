Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Director Sells $240,500.00 in Stock

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) Director John C. Miller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 928,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,572.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Denny’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $9.22 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $511.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.65 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 78.77% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DENN

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Denny’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Denny’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 92,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.