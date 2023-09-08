DCC (LON:DCC) PT Lowered to GBX 6,520 at Berenberg Bank

DCC (LON:DCC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,250 ($91.56) to GBX 6,520 ($82.34) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,242 ($66.20) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,712.40 ($72.14).

Get DCC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCC

DCC Stock Performance

DCC Company Profile

DCC opened at GBX 4,382 ($55.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,296.45, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.67. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,986 ($50.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,100 ($64.41). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,380.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,562.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.