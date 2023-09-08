DCC (LON:DCC) PT Lowered to GBX 6,520 at Berenberg Bank

DCC (LON:DCC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,250 ($91.56) to GBX 6,520 ($82.34) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,242 ($66.20) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,712.40 ($72.14).
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
