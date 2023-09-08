DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $105.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group raised DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $116,373,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 6,031.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,854,000 after purchasing an additional 360,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after purchasing an additional 339,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 304,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $95.35 on Friday. DaVita has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

