Comparing P3 Health Partners (PIII) & The Competition

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare P3 Health Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -136.76% -192.17% -18.55%

Volatility & Risk

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ peers have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 164 318 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for P3 Health Partners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

P3 Health Partners currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.10%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 115.64%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.51 billion -$94.28 million 16.73

P3 Health Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

P3 Health Partners peers beat P3 Health Partners on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.