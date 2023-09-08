Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Coloplast A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coloplast A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $900.00.

OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

