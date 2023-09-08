Citigroup Begins Coverage on Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Braze alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRZE

Braze Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Braze stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Braze’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $99,207.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,687.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $476,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,743,281.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $99,207.18. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,687.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,267,079. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Braze by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Braze by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Braze by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Braze by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Braze by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.