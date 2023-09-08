ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 101.63%. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. ChargePoint updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT opened at $6.29 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 20,987 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $168,525.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,358.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $38,150.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 352,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 20,987 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $168,525.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,358.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 758,111 shares of company stock worth $6,603,697. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after buying an additional 2,598,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

