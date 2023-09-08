Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Sells $99,722.80 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $99,722.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,946 shares in the company, valued at $120,403.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CENT stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.71. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

