Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) CEO Acquires $14,345.00 in Stock

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) CEO Saagar Govil bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $14,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,683.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Saagar Govil also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cemtrex alerts:

On Thursday, August 24th, Saagar Govil purchased 3,000 shares of Cemtrex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,790.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saagar Govil acquired 8,028 shares of Cemtrex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $7,466.04.

On Monday, June 12th, Saagar Govil purchased 11,671 shares of Cemtrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $17,389.79.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Shares of CETX stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. Cemtrex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $14.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

Cemtrex ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.95). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cemtrex, Inc. will post -9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cemtrex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CETX

About Cemtrex

(Get Free Report)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.