Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sanofi by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

SNY stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

