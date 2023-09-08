Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Trainline (LON:TRN)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 371 ($4.69) price target on the stock.

Trainline Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 243 ($3.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 384.60 ($4.86). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 248.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 254.62. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,101.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdome and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

