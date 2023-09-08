Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Trainline (LON:TRN)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 371 ($4.69) price target on the stock.
Trainline Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 243 ($3.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 384.60 ($4.86). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 248.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 254.62. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,101.25 and a beta of 1.62.
Trainline Company Profile
