Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,071,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 657,673 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.21% of Rogers Communications worth $49,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCI. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,671,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,152,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 452.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,976 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,174,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,743,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Shares of RCI opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.74%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

