Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Upgraded by Goodbody to Buy

Goodbody upgraded shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 3,200 ($40.41) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNZL. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bunzl to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,850 ($35.99) to GBX 2,550 ($32.21) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.26) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,989.17 ($37.75).

BNZL opened at GBX 2,800 ($35.36) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,603 ($32.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,226.48 ($40.75). The company has a market cap of £9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,931.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,818.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,987.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a GBX 18.20 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,413.79%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

