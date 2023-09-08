Brokerages Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Target Price at $51.50

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

PBF opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $412,454,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PBF Energy by 2,257.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after buying an additional 1,119,201 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in PBF Energy by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,004,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,523,000 after buying an additional 931,301 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

