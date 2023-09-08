Brokerages Set MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Trading Up 1.3 %
MEIP opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.20.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
