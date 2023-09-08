Brokerages Set MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 476,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MEIP opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.20.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

