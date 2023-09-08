Brokerages Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) PT at $122.57

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

Get FMC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

FMC Trading Down 7.4 %

NYSE FMC opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.62. FMC has a twelve month low of $74.82 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 47.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in FMC by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.