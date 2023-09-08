Brokerages Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) PT at GBX 502.13

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 488.88 ($6.17).

BDEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.81) to GBX 464 ($5.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 466 ($5.89) to GBX 392 ($4.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.56) to GBX 552 ($6.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.93) to GBX 370 ($4.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Shore Capital lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.56) to GBX 552 ($6.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 434.50 ($5.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 313 ($3.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 515 ($6.50). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 439.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 455.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 824.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.30) per share. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $10.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,415.09%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

