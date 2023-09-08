boohoo group (LON:BOO) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.57) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 43 ($0.54) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.82) to GBX 55 ($0.69) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 46.63 ($0.59).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 33.84 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £429.77 million, a P/E ratio of -564.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 60.94 ($0.77). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 42.83.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

