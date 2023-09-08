B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.58) to GBX 610 ($7.70) in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 565 ($7.14) to GBX 620 ($7.83) in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $615.00.

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2979 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

