BitShares (BTS) Price Up 3.6% This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $27.46 million and $410,742.68 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001705 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002272 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,035,200 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

