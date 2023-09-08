BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioLineRx

BioLineRx Stock Down 10.3 %

BLRX opened at $2.17 on Monday. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $133.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.80.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 189,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.