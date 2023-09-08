Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Cut by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Biogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in Biogen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Biogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Argus boosted their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.36.

Biogen stock opened at $261.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.13. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.45 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

