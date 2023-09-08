Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TECH. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Trading Down 2.0 %

TECH opened at $73.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average is $79.45. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 110,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 26,027 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 261,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.