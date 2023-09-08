Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $12.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Beyond Meat stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.17. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 999.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 688,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,908,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 298,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 9,038.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 247,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

