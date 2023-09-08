Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.15) target price on the stock.

Michelmersh Brick Stock Performance

Shares of LON MBH opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 998.89 and a beta of 0.95. Michelmersh Brick has a 12-month low of GBX 72 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.29).

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

Michelmersh Brick Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.

About Michelmersh Brick

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.