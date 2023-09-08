Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Up 3.2%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $28.64. 21,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 350,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BZH. Wedbush cut Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 15.28.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $572.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.26 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

