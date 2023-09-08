Bank of America Lowers Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AGTI. Raymond James lowered shares of Agiliti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Agiliti from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agiliti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.14.

NYSE AGTI opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.33. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.22 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,944.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agiliti news, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $312,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,530.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,944.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,683. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 27.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,334,000 after buying an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

