Bank of America Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $11.50

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Bank of America from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.62. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 101.63% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $44,309.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,537 shares in the company, valued at $670,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $44,309.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,658,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 758,111 shares of company stock worth $6,603,697. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,628,000. Amundi grew its stake in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.