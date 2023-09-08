Bank of America Corp DE Has $557.86 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,527,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.11% of General Mills worth $557,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 545,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,182,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 39,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.28.

General Mills Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GIS opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.04.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

