Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 47,331 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,632,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $467,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MSI opened at $282.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.76 and a 12-month high of $299.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.48.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

