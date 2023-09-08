Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Atrion from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Atrion Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $462.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.53 million, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $524.74 and a 200-day moving average of $571.76. Atrion has a 52 week low of $455.90 and a 52 week high of $705.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.84 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.88%.

Atrion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 56.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Atrion by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Atrion by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atrion by 44.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

