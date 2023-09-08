Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

ASC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ASC opened at $12.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 37.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

