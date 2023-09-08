Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 75,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 799,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ASC

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $524.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. Analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.