Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula Sells 5,000 Shares

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 509,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, July 14th, Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $875,250.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $143,750.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $31.00 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $824.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.07). The company had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.05 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,069,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 251,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

View Our Latest Report on ARCT

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.