Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,604 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 1.8% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.12. 778,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.25.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

