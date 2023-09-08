Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

State Street stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.63. The company had a trading volume of 126,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,630. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

