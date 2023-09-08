Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $22.27 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.8% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,431 shares of company stock worth $163,412,654. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.99. 169,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.12. The firm has a market cap of $391.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $417.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

