Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $12.84 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,281,000 after buying an additional 812,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,312,000 after buying an additional 375,805 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.07. The company had a trading volume of 208,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,859. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.10. The stock has a market cap of $186.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $294.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

