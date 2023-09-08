Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Acquires 746 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.0% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.60.

Walmart Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of WMT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.41. 499,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,768. The company has a market capitalization of $439.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $163.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,866,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,993,258 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.