Analyzing Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) and Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KLA and Spectra7 Microsystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLA 1 7 7 0 2.40 Spectra7 Microsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A

KLA currently has a consensus price target of $455.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.38%. Given KLA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KLA is more favorable than Spectra7 Microsystems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLA 32.27% 138.06% 26.06% Spectra7 Microsystems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KLA and Spectra7 Microsystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares KLA and Spectra7 Microsystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLA $10.50 billion 6.48 $3.39 billion $24.09 20.64 Spectra7 Microsystems N/A N/A N/A ($0.46) -1.16

KLA has higher revenue and earnings than Spectra7 Microsystems. Spectra7 Microsystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of KLA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Spectra7 Microsystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of KLA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KLA beats Spectra7 Microsystems on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection. The company offers inspection and review tools to identify, locate, characterize, review, and analyze defects on various surfaces of patterned and unpatterned wafers; metrology systems that are used to measure pattern dimensions, film thickness, film stress, layer-to-layer alignment, pattern placement, surface topography, and electro-optical properties for wafers; Wafer defect inspection, review, and metrology systems; reticle inspection and metrology systems; chemical process control equipment; wired and wireless sensor wafers and reticles; and semiconductor software solutions that provide run-time process control, defect excursion identification, process corrections, and defect classification to accelerate yield learning rates and reduce production risk. It also provides etch, plasma dicing, deposition, and other wafer processing technologies and solutions for the semiconductor and microelectronics industry. In addition, the company offers direct imaging, inspection, optical shaping, inkjet and additive printing, UV laser drilling and computer-aided manufacturing and engineering solutions for the PCB market; inspection and electrical testing systems to identify and classify defects, as well as systems to repair defects for the display market; and inspection and metrology systems for quality control and yield improvement in advanced and traditional semiconductor packaging markets. The company was formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation and changed its name to KLA Corporation in July 2019. KLA Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses. It also provides GaugeChanger that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics that are used in data centers; and USB 3.2 consumer interconnects for use in ultra-thin laptops, tablets, mobile devices, solid-state disks, and wearable computing devices. Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

