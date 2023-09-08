Analysts Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Target Price at $159.66

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of Target stock opened at $124.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a fifty-two week low of $120.75 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $903,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 36.3% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 10.1% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

