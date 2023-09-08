Analysts Set Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) PT at $13.20

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of AGI opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

