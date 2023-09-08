Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AP opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.98. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.37%.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
