Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.98. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

